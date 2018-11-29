58m ago
Adrianza, Twins agree to $1.3M, one-year contract
The Canadian Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Infielder Ehire Adrianza and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year contract, a raise of $300,000.
The deal was announced Thursday, a day before the deadline for teams to offer 2019 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Adrianza, 29, hit .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 114 games for the Twins this year.
He is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.
