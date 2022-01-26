AEW Dynamite: Beach Break comes live from Cleveland and is headlined by a Lights Out grudge match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy. Plus, Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara meet in a ladder match to unify the TNT Championship and the Inner Circle takes on Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in trios action. ​​​You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca

Lights Out match: Adam Cole vs. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy - For only the fourth time in AEW history, a Lights Out match will take place on Wednesday night. Lights Out matches aren't officially sanctioned by AEW, meaning that there are no disqualifications and literally anything goes. You can expect all manner of mayhem. It's the kind of match needed to finally settle matters between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy, whose feud has been raging for two months now. What should concern Cassidy is that Cole has emerged victorious on almost every occasion. In the six matches (singles, tags and trios) in which Cole has taken on Cassidy, Cole has lost just one of them - an eight-man tag on the Dec. 17 edition of Rampage. Most recently, Cole teamed with AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, to defeat Cassidy and Kris Statlander in a mixed tag on last week's Dynamite. It certainly appears like Cole has Cassidy's number, but the dynamics shift in a Lights Out match. Should Cole's associates, the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly), decide to get involved, it would be perfectly legal. The same goes for Cassidy's Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler YUTA) crew. How will this one go and just how ugly will it get?

TNT Championship ladder match: "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes (c) (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara (interim champion) - Cody Rhodes became the first three-time TNT Champion on the Christmas Night edition of Rampage when he defeated Sammy Guevara for the title. Guevara was set for his rematch with Rhodes at Battle of the Belts earlier this month, but Rhodes was taken out of action after a COVID-19 exposure. With Rhodes unavailable, AEW created an interim TNT Championship that was contested for at Battle of the Belts and won by Guevara when he defeated Rhodes's older brother, Dustin Rhodes. After successfully defending the interim title against Daniel Garcia two weeks ago on Dynamite, Guevara will get another shot at Rhodes when the titles are unified on Wednesday night. This will mark the third one-on-one meeting between the two men with Rhodes winning the first two encounters. But a ladder match is a different kettle of fish altogether. While Rhodes has never been one to shy away from taking risks, Guevara is the faster and more high-flying of the two and that could come into play when you consider the logistics of a ladder match. If there is a favourite on Wednesday night, it might just be Guevara. Can Rhodes (quite literally) hang onto his title or will Guevara become a two-time TNT Champion?

Trios match: Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz) vs. "Red Death" Daniel Garcia and 2point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) - There are few people in AEW who have the ability to burrow underneath their opponents' skin like Garcia, Parker and Lee do. But as the trio has antagonized members of the Inner Circle in recent weeks, they might have forced them into some uncomfortable conversations. Eddie Kingston has also been embroiled in this feud and, while he's friends with fellow New Yorkers Santana and Ortiz, he doesn't get along with Chris Jericho. At loggerheads with "Le Champion," Kingston told Jericho that he's the reason why Proud and Powerful have never been AEW World Tag Team Champions. Despite wanting nothing to do with Jericho and Kingston's bickering, Santana and Ortiz indicated last week that they think there might be some truth to what Kingston had to say. As a means to smooth things over and get back on the same page, the trio will unite and Wednesday night, but it's obvious that there are cracks and that's exactly what 2point0 and Garcia are looking to exploit. Will Inner Circle stay focused or will Garcia and 2point0 inflict more misery upon them?

"Legit" Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet - Bad blood that had been brewing for weeks finally spilled over last Wednesday night on Dynamite. The partnership among Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet and Kris Statlander crumbled when Hirsch took out her frustrations on the two other women, attacked them and left them lying. The fissures in the partnership had become obvious with Hirsch and Statlander unable to coexist in tag matches and Hirsch refusing to shake Statlander's hand after losing a match to her on the Christmas Night Rampage. But Velvet certainly didn't expect to become the object of Hirsch's ire and will have the opportunity to knock some sense into her former friend on Wednesday night. Will Hirsch send another message or will her rage get the better of her?

PLUS:

- CM Punk will once again address Maxwell Jacob Friedman after having gotten by both Wardlow and Shawn Spears

- We will hear from AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD