Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy), while Jade Cargill puts her TBS Championship on the line against Julia Hart and Jon Moxley is in action against The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) (w/ Christian Cage) vs. Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) (w/ Matt Hardy) - Jurassic Express look to make it two straight successful defences of their newly won titles when they take on a team they know well in Private Party on Friday night. The four men have done battle on a number of occasions and in different match types over the past couple of years. The most recent tag-team match between the duos came in this past summer's AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. In a first-round matchup, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus emerged victorious to move on in the tourney. But Private Party is undefeated in tag-team competition since that defeat and would love nothing more than to grab hold of those titles. This will mark Private Party's first shot at tag-team gold since the summer of 2020 when they unsuccessfully challenged then-champions Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page. What happens outside the ring could also be interesting with each team having a tag-team icon and longtime rival in their corner in the form of Christian Cage and Matt Hardy, respectively. Can Private Party take home the gold to the Andrade-Hardy Family Office or will the AEW World Tag Team Championship still reside on the waists of Jurassic Express?

--

TBS Championship match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) vs. Julia Hart (w/ Griff Garrison) - The undefeated Jade Cargill puts her TBS Championship on the line against Julia Hart in a match some wonder if it should even be happening. Mark Sterling presented the contract to Hart on Dynamite and she signed it without delay, despite the protestations of Griff Garrison, who doesn't think she's recovered from Malakai Black's mist attack. This will be a first-time matchup between the two women. Hart heads into the bout on a four-match winning streak in singles competition, but taking down Cargill will be easier said that done. Can Hart pull off an upset or will Cargill keep rolling?

--

Jon Moxley vs. Anthony Bowens (w/ "Platinum" Max Caster) - The Acclaimed talking themselves into trouble is nothing new, but Anthony Bowens might have bitten off more than he can chew with Jon Moxley. The former AEW World Champion returned to action after three months on the sidelines on last Friday's Rampage and looked to be in tremendous shape in a victory over "All Ego" Ethan Page. Bowens has not had the best success in singles competition in recent months, having lost to the likes of Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson and Jungle Boy. But with Max Caster in his corner, Bowens always has a chance to win every match he's in. And what about Danielson? We saw "The American Dragon" approach Moxley after his match last week. Will we see him again and what exactly does he want?

--

AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. The Nightmare Family (Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson) (w/ Arn Anderson) - With members of the Four Horsemen in opposing corners, FTR faces off against one of AEW's youngest teams in Johnson and Anderson in a match that was originally scheduled for earlier this month on Dynamite. The gulf in experience here is obvious, but what's going on behind the scenes might change the dynamics in play here. Tully Blanchard made an offer to take Brock under his wing, something that obviously ruffled the feathers of his former tag-team partner in Brock's father, Arn Anderson. Was the offer a legitimate one or was Blanchard simply trying to raise the ire of the man with whom he shared the WWF and NWA World Tag Team Championships? Perhaps Friday night will offer a better idea.