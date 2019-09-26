According to his agent, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky may be out long-term due to a wrist injury.

The Blue Jackets announced Wednesday that Dubinsky was out indefinitely due to the injury and added he was likely to miss the start of the season.

“Based on what the doctors are telling us, with the trauma to the wrist, this has the potential to be a long-term injury,” Dubinsky’s agent Kurt Overhardt told The Athletic.

Dubinsky scored six goals and posted 14 points in 61 games with the Blue Jackets last season. He added one goal in 10 playoff games with the team.

The 33-year-old underwent surgery on his wrist in 2017 and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said it has been a nagging issue since.

“This has been bugging him for a long, long time,” Kekalainen added to The Athletic. “It bugged him before the operation, and it bugged him after the operation. It’s been a nagging injury that’s been bugging him for years now.

“When you have a sore wrist, it’s tough (to play) hockey.”

Dubinsky is signed through next season at a $5.85 million cap hit, second-highest on the team.

A veteran of 823 games, Dubinsky has 153 goals and 438 points in his NHL career.