Nashville Predators forward Mikael Granlund will be hitting the free agent market next month, his agent Todd Diamond confirmed to The Athletic on Monday.

“We will be seeing what the open market has to offer,” Diamond said.

Granlund, acquired from the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline last year, had 17 goals and 30 points in 63 games with the Predators this season. He added one assist in four games during the team's play-in round loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

While Diamond stopped short of saying that Granlund would not re-sign with the Predators, he made it clear that 28-year-old will first listen to offers from around the league.

“We will not re-sign before free agency begins,” Diamond said.

Selected ninth overall by the Wild in the 2010 Draft, Granlund has 111 goals and 352 points in 540 career NHL games. He posted a career-high 26 goals and 69 points in 81 games with the Wild during the 2016-17 season.

He is coming off of a three-year, $17.25 million contract signed with the Wild in 2017.

Granlund is one of six pending unrestricted free agents on the Predators, who have $9.27 million in projected cap space for next season, according to CapFriendly.