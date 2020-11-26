Agent: 'Nothing new to report' for Bolts' Cirelli

While the Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed one of their restricted free agents in defenceman Mikhail Sergachev on Wednesday, it does not appear a deal is imminent for RFA centre Anthony Cirelli.

The Lightning signed Sergachev to a three-year, $14.4 million contract on Wednesday, leaving Cirelli and defenceman Erik Cernak as the team's unsigned restricted free agents.

Cirelli's agent, Pat Morris of Newport Sports, told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun there has been no progress on a new deal for the centre.

"Nothing new to report," Morris said.

Doesn't sound like there's been much headway on the Anthony Cirelli RFA front.

Cirelli, 23, had 16 goals and 44 points in 68 last season, adding three goals and nine points in 25 playoff games as the Lightning won the Stanley Cup.

A third-round pick of the Lightning in 2015, Cirelli has 40 goals and 94 points in 168 career games with the team.

The Lightning, who placed forward Tyler Johnson on waivers in October, are currently $1.9 million over the cap with 19 players under contract, according to CapFriendly.