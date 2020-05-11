The American Hockey League has cancelled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season and Calder Cup playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The league held a call with its board of governors on Friday, when a final decision was reached. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds the vote by the board was unanimous.

As expected. The vote on Friday afternoon's Board call was also unanimous, I'm told. https://t.co/ruQwgqDXYt — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 11, 2020

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," AHL president and CEO David Andrews said Monday. "The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

"We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

"The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

This season will mark the first time since the league was founded in 1936 that the Calder Cup has not been awarded.

The 31-team AHL joined the NHL in suspending its season on March 12.