The American Hockey League's Stockton Heat - the affiliate for the NHL's Calgary Flames - are likely to play in the same city as their NHL club this season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Strong chance the Stockton Heat play in Calgary this AHL season. Needs provincial approval, but health officials in California aren’t able to sign off on the Heat playing in their county. If Alberta clears, the Heat are likely sharing Calgary with the Flames. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 22, 2021

Twenty-eight teams are slated to compete in the upcoming AHL season with it all getting underway on Feb. 5.