Lalji on Alabama: 'This program is the definition of reload instead of rebuild'

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young headlined the players revealed Thursday as the nine CFL teams unveiled 10 players from their negotiation lists.

Young, who threw for four touchdowns in Alabama's season-opening win over Miami, was one of nine quarterbacks the BC Lions revealed to be on their list. Dallas Cowboys practice squad quarterback Ben DiNucci and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral are also on the Lions' list.

CFL bylaws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

The 10 players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:

CFL Negotiation Lists Name Position College BC LIONS Matt Corral QB Mississippi Ben DiNucci QB James Madison Max Duggan QB Texas Christian Feleipe Franks QB Arkansas Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina EJ Perry QB Brown Jaxon Player DL Tulsa Carson Strong QB Nevada Cameron Ward QB Incarnate Word Bryce Young QB Alabama EDMONTON ELKS Matt Barkley QB USC Peter Guerriero RB Monmouth De’Quan Hampton WR USC Brett Hundley QB UCLA Bryce Perkins QB Virginia Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma St. Taylor Upshaw DL Michigan Binjimen Victor WR Ohio St. Nsimba Webster WR Eastern Washington Shane Zylstra WR Minnesota State CALGARY STAMPEDERS Rashod Berry DL Ohio St. Jake Browning QB Washington Reggie Davis WR Georgia Keelan Doss WR California Davis Jacob Haener QB Fresno St. Jeff Holland DL Auburn Pita Taumoepenu DL Utah Skylar Thompson QB Kansas St. Kerrith Whyte RB Florida Atlantic T.J Yeldon RB Alabama SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Jacob Dolegala QB Central Connecticut St. Reggie Gilbert DL Arizona Darius Jackson RB Eastern Michigan Martinas Rankin OL Mississippi St. Tegray Scales LB Indiana Darrius Shepherd WR North Dakota St. Tuzar Skipper DL Toledo Alex Taylor OL South Carolina St. Mike Weber RB Ohio St. Eddie Yarbrough DL Wyoming WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Aviante Collins OL Texas Christian Kendall Donnerson DL Southeast Missouri St. Sharif Finch DL Temple Tae Hayes DB Appalachian St. Alex McGough QB Florida International Manny Patterson DB Maine Donald Payne LB Stetson RJ Prince OL North Carolina Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati JoJo Wicker DL Arizona State HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Anthony Brown QB Oregon Tavien Feaster RB South Carolina Vosean Joseph LB Florida McKenzie Milton QB Florida St. Jalen Morton QB Prairie View Jamie Newman QB Wake Forest Shawn Poindexter WR Arizona Delontae Scott DL South Methodist Jordan Ta'amu QB Ole Miss JoJo Ward WR Hawaii TORONTO ARGONAUTS Javon Leake RB Marshall Ledarius Mack DL Buffalo Cole McDonald QB Hawaii Jachai Polite DL Florida Michael Pratt QB Tulane Shedeur Sanders QB Jackson St. Bo Scarbrough RB Alabama Zach Smith QB Tulsa Grant Wells QB Marshall Bailey Zappe QB Western Kentucky OTTAWA REDBLACKS Eric Dungey QB Syracuse Justin Hardy WR East Carolina Devlin Hodges QB Samford DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame Eric Schmid QB Sam Houston Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi WR Phoenix JC Jaelen Strong WR Arizona St. Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA De’Lance Turner RB Alcorn St. Terrance Williams WR Baylor MONTREAL ALOUETTES Jack Abraham QB Mississippi St. Manasseh Bailey WR Morgan St. Sean Clifford QB Penn St. Christian DiLauro OL Illinois Lance Lenoir WR Western Illinois Chris Miller DB Baylor Damion Ratley WR Texas A&M Daniel Smith QB Villanova Tommy Stevens QB Mississippi St. Elijah Sullivan LB Kansas St.

The following players were previously unveiled from their respective clubs' negotiation lists:

OL Dejon Allen (TOR)

DL Woody Baron (MTL)

OL Juwann Bushell-Beatty (OTT)

DL Malik Carney (HAM)

DB Treston Decoud (TOR)

WR Steven Dunbar (HAM)

DB Randall Evans (OTT)

OL Donald Hawkins (MTL)

DL Julian Howsare (HAM)

WR/KR Janarion Grant (WPG)

DL Anthony Johnson (CGY)

DL Anthony Lanier (SSK)

OL Andrew Lauderdale (SSK)

DB Will Likely (HAM)

QB Jake Maier (CGY)

DL Cassanova McKinzy (CGY)

DB Najee Murray (MTL)

DB Deatrick Nichols (WPG)

DL Jarell Owens (CGY)

QB Shea Patterson (BC)

DB Jumal Rolle (HAM)

DB Marcus Sayles (WPG)

WR Rodney Smith (EDM)

WR Lucky Whitehead (WPG)

DL Jonathan Woodard (SSK)