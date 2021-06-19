Rookie starter Alek Manoah was ejected in the fourth inning of Saturday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles after hitting Maikel Franco with a pitch on the heels of surrendering back to back home runs.

Already trailing in the fourth inning, Manoah allowed big flys to Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart to make things 5-2 for the O's. Next up was Franco, who Manoah drilled with a 94 MPH fastball high and tight. Franco and Manoah appeared to exchange words while the right-hander walked toward the plate, causing both benches to empty although no punches were thrown.

Manoah was the lone ejection when the dust settled.

The 23-year-old finished his outing allowing five earned runs, four home runs and a walk in 3.1 innings. Saturday was his fifth career big league start after being called up by the Jays in late May.

The Jays and Orioles will conclude their series from Camden Yards on Sunday before heading to Miami to take on the Marlins.