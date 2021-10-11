Veteran forward Alex Chiasson and the Vancouver Canucks have not had any contract talks after the 31-year-old spent the preseason with the club on a professional tryout, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Rishaug notes that the "door remains open" to get a deal done after a solid training camp and preseason.

Chiasson has spent the last three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and netted nine goals with seven assists over 45 games in 2020-21.

Over 564 career games in the NHL with the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals and Oilers, Chiasson has recorded 101 goals and 101 assists.

Additionally, Rishaug reports Bobby Ryan's PTO with the Detroit Red Wings expires Monday and no deal is currently in place.