Ovechkin passes Hull for fourth in all-time NHL goals with No. 742

Alex Ovechkin moved into sole possession of fourth place in career regular season NHL goals on Friday, scoring his 742nd marker to break a tie with Hall of Famer Brett Hull.

Ovechkin found the net in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets and now sits 24 goals behind Jaromir Jagr for third on the all-time list.

The 36-year-old, who has spent his entire career as a member of the Washington Capitals, accomplished the feat in 1,211 games.

Hull recorded 741 career goals in 1,269 games as a member of the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars, Red Wings and Phoenix Coyotes.

Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky holds the record for career goals with 894, with fellow Hall member Gordie Howe second all-time at 801.