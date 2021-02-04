Romanov back in, Mete out for Habs vs. Sens

After two games in the lineup, it appears Victor Mete will be a healthy scratch again Thursday for the Montreal Canadiens when they host the Ottawa Senators.

Alexander Romanov skated alongside Brett Kulak in the Canadiens third pairing at the gameday skate on Thursday after being scratched on Tuesday. Kulak was a healthy scratch on Monday as Mete made his season debut.

#Habs vs #Sens:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron



Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov



Price

Allen



Scratch: Mete

Taxi: Frolik, Poehling, Lindgren

IR: Armia (concussion, day-to-day 1/21) — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 4, 2021

Mete was minus-2 and did not record in point in his two games this week against the Vancouver Canucks, while averaging 16:14 of ice time.

Romanov, 21, has one goal and two points in nine games this season, while Kulak has three assists in nine games.

The Canadiens sit atop the North Division with a 7-1-2 record.