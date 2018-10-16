TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The team practised on Tuesday at the MasterCard Centre and will be off on Wednesday.

Frederik Andersen’s status for Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins remains up in the air after the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie left Tuesday's practice early.

“It's progressing slowly," Andersen said after the workout. "In the game Saturday I kind of tweaked my knee a little bit and the swelling made some positions I need to be in uncomfortable. Hopefully the swelling will settle down and today it progressed pretty good."

Andersen played through the injury during the game in Washington, but swelling became an issue the next day. He took part in Monday's morning skate, but was unable to dress for the game against the Los Angeles Kings that night.

"Nothing too serious," he insisted, "but it is preventing me from being in some of the positions I need to be in as a goalie."

Andersen said the plan was always for him to take part in about half of Tuesday’s 50-minute workout. He also went through his normal, 30-minute pre-practice routine with goalie coach Steve Briere. During the main session, emergency call-up Eamon McAdam (ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers) watched from the sideboards until Andersen left. Garret Sparks had his own net throughout the practice.

After Monday’s game, head coach Mike Babcock was confident Andersen would be able to play against the powerhouse Penguins, but Andersen wasn’t as sure.

"We're going to see," Andersen said. "Don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but definitely progressing and we'll see how it feels tomorrow and then on Thursday we'll see."

Babcock didn't want to discuss the matter. As his media session started, the coach asked a member of Toronto's media relations staff what Andersen had said.

"'We’ll see for Thursday,' " director of media relations Steve Keogh informed Babcock.

"We'll see for Thursday," Babcock repeated to reporters.

Leafs Ice Chips: Andersen leaves practice early, unsure about Thursday start After Monday's game, head coach Mike Babcock stated definitively that Frederik Andersen would start on Thursday against the Penguins. But after taking part in only half of Tuesday's practice, the Leafs goalie wasn't sure when he'd be ready to return after tweaking his left knee in Saturday's win in Washington. Mark Masters has more from the MasterCard Centre.

---

Babcock put the Leafs through an intense, fast practice with a couple compete drills. It was the team’s first practice since last Wednesday in Dallas. With the wins and travel miles racking up of late, the team opted not to take the ice on Friday and Sunday.

"We just wanted to skate," said Babcock, "because we had played six games in 10 nights, we had had quite a few days off and we hadn’t skated so we wanted to skate. We felt we had to get up and running here a little bit better."

The Leafs schedule is about to get tougher with games against Pittsburgh and the St. Louis Blues this week and a home-and-home set with the Winnipeg Jets next week.

"Real good teams that we’re playing," said Babcock, "and in order to play with them you got to play with some pace, so we tried to have some pace in practice today."

---

Practice ended on a lighthearted note as Auston Matthews defended two-on-one rushes against Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev with McAdam in net. The rest of the players and coaches hooted and hollered from centre ice.

“Jake just never stops talking about how the forwards should be able to score every two-on-one and how easy it is so we let him be the forward today and he can see how easy it is for himself,” Matthews explained with a huge grin.

Per the ground rules, Gardiner and his blueline partner Zaitsev would get six rushes on Matthews and they needed to score two goals to win. The loser would donate some money to charity. But this was really about bragging rights.

“They didn’t even score one so it was great,” said a beaming Matthews, who was mobbed by his fellow forwards after clinching the victory. "I wasn't so confident, but then after the first two I knew it was just game over. They just had no idea what they are doing out there. Good thing they're defencemen."

"We were going pretty slow,” admitted Gardiner with a sheepish grin. “We need a different approach next time, but he did well. Good for him."

Gardiner did offer up some excuses noting that he and Zaitsev aren’t relied upon to score goals.

"During pre-game skates we always do two-on-ones and I tell Mats he should score on most of them and, obviously, Zaits and I didn't do the same today, but (pause) we're also not Auston Matthews so a little different."

Matthews said Gardiner was taking the defeat poorly.

“He's kind of a sore loser, but it's all right.”

Jubilant Matthews brags about winning bet over Gardiner and Zaitsev Auston Matthews made Jake Gardiner put his money where his mouth is. Gardiner likes to chirp Matthews and the forwards that they should score on every 2-on-1 so Matthews challenged him and Nikita Zaitsev to score more than once on six attempts on him. They didn’t. Matthews and the forwards celebrated accordingly.

---

Matthews faced a far stiffer challenge on Monday night when he was matched up from the opening faceoff against reigning Selke Trophy winner Anze Kopitar. At home, Babcock controls the matchups so perhaps this was a sign that the 21-year-old will become his go-to centre for these big showdowns?

"They started the game, because we’ve been winning and they’ve been starting," Babcock revealed. "So, that’s how much science went into that. They happened to be lined up against Kopitar and it worked so we played them against Kopitar. In the end, they had a good night and got us a couple goals, played well without the puck. They changed at the right times, they hung onto the puck, they were a good line for us."

While the Leafs outscored the Kings 2-1 when Matthews was on the ice at even strength, the shot attempts favoured the visitors 22-11. Matthews played 12:06 against Kopitar at even strength and the Leafs were outshot 10-6 in those minutes.

"It's tough," said Matthews. “He’s big, strong, he’s heavy. I didn’t do very well on faceoffs against him. It’s definitely something I wish I could have done better at."

The Kopitar matchup was made even trickier by the fact Matthews also saw a lot of Drew Doughty, a Norris Trophy winner.

"Their D are so active," Matthews observed. "They play with such good structure. They don't give the puck away easy. They’ll hang onto it in the offensive zone and they won't force anything until the play that they want is there and a lot of times they got rolling around in our zone.

“I think a big part of that was just taking penalties and letting them get that momentum even though our penalty kill came up big for us and (Garret) Sparks made some big saves. Any time you get out there and are feeling the puck, especially those kinds of players, you get some confidence and some momentum and it can be dangerous."

---

Kapanen not trying to steal Nylander's spot, hopes his 'brother' is back soon Kasperi Kapanen has been thriving since joining Auston Matthews' line, but says he isn't here to steal William Nylander's spot. He reached out to Nylander on Tuesday morning via text after his two-goal game against the Kings and hopes his best friend is back soon. Mark Masters has more on the situation.

Matthews has generated instant chemistry with Kasperi Kapanen since the speedy Finn was elevated to his line five games ago. Matthews assisted on Kapanen’s two goals against the Kings Monday.

"He's a key player in this organization," Matthews said. "I mean, you've seen what he’s been able to do over the last couple of games and just how dynamic he is with the puck."

This is the first time Kapanen has started the season in the NHL and the first time he’s received consistent playing time in such a prominent role. The opportunity wouldn't have existed if William Nylander was here, but the restricted free agent, who rode shotgun with Matthews the last two years, remains unsigned.

"I get to play with those guys for now and then who knows what happens when he comes back," said Kapanen, Nylander's roommate the last two years. "I'm not trying to steal anyone's spot. I mean, he’s pretty much my brother. He's a brother to me. I’ve been trying to talk to him a little bit now. It’s all good. I don't think Willie’s too upset or not rooting for me. Obviously, he’s going to be happy for me and hopefully I’ll see him soon."

Last week, Kapanen said he was trying to give Nylander some space during this difficult time, but has changed his tact this week.

"I texted him this morning and just said, ‘Hope all is good.’ And he said, ‘All good.’ Just a little brief message to try to maybe cheer him up. Obviously, I miss him,” said Kapanen. "If he wants to talk to me then I’m always here for him. I’m here to support him."

Kapanen has four goals and four assists since joining the Matthews line.

“He’s taken advantage of the opportunity," said Babcock, "so now he’s got some swagger, feels good about himself and they like playing with him so good for him and good for the line."

Is there any chance Babcock will keep Kapanen with Matthews even after Nylander signs?

"I just kind of worry about the guys who are here and so I don’t have to spend much time speculating on that," the coach said.

What's the long-term impact if Kapanen keeps thriving in Nylander's spot? With William Nylander at home watching Kasperi Kapanen thrive in his spot in the Leafs lineup, what could be the long-term impact if Nylander's contract situation continues, and Kapanen continues to produce? TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger weighs in.

Lines at Leafs practice:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Gauthier-Leivo

Ennis

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

McAdam ​