As part of TSN's extensive coverage of the 2018 World Hockey Championship, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger sits down with some of the game's prominent personalities in Denmark, discussing the hot topics of the day.

In this edition of 'Dreger Cafe,' Darren goes one-on-one with Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Here are a few topics that stood out.

On missing the chance to start against Canada and Leafs teammate Curtis McElhinney:

"We mapped out the games...I wasn't going to play evey game and we talked about which games would be ideal. We figured - and no disrepsect to the U.S. - that maybe we would have a better chance of stealing a couple of points there and then resting against Canada. The games that you really need to try to win is obviously not the U.S. and Canada games - it's the other ones."

On meeting with Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock this week in Denmark:

"I think (we're) just getting a look of how the summer's going to be. Obviously, we're continuing to build in Toronto and I think he wants to make sure that we all do our part. I think he doesn't want to be at the Worlds obviously, and he sees the opportunity to come and look at some players and obviously meet with the guys here."

On the Leafs' series against the Bruins:

"We did reset and we were able to do that in the series. We didn't get the start we wanted and we kind of figured out how we wanted to play and really do some adjustments. Obviously in Game 7, it can go either way and unfortunately it didn't go our way. Those are things that are motivators for the summer, but the wins we had were great moments and something you want to chase and get back to."