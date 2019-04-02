Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will not get any additional rest heading into the playoffs.

Head coach Mike Babcock announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old netminder witll start the final two games of the regular season for the club - Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the season finale on Saturday at the Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens.

Andersen made 28 saves in the Leafs' 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night, clinching the team's third straight postseason appearance. Because the Dane went Monday night, back-up Garret Sparks gets the call between the pipes in Tuesday night's back end of a back-to-back against the playoff-chasing Carolina Hurricanes.

Andersen sits at 36-15-6 on the season with a goals against average of 2.75 and a .918 save percentage.

With wins in his final two games, Andersen can tie his own club record - set last season - for most victories in a single season with 38.