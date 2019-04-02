Ferraro weighs in on the argument Hutchinson should backup Andersen

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen will not get any additional rest heading into the playoffs.

Head coach Mike Babcock announced on Tuesday that the 29-year-old netminder witll start the final two games of the regular season for the club - Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the season finale on Saturday at the Bell Centre against the Montreal Canadiens.

Mike Babcock said the plan is for Frederik Andersen to play #Leafs final two regular season games after tonight to get him a good rhythm — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 2, 2019

Andersen made 28 saves in the Leafs' 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night, clinching the team's third straight postseason appearance. Because the Dane went Monday night, back-up Garret Sparks gets the call between the pipes in Tuesday night's back end of a back-to-back against the playoff-chasing Carolina Hurricanes.

Andersen sits at 36-15-6 on the season with a goals against average of 2.75 and a .918 save percentage.

With wins in his final two games, Andersen can tie his own club record - set last season - for most victories in a single season with 38.