The Ukrainian Hockey League suspended Andri Denyskin on Wednesday for three games with the option of a fine or a 10 game-maximum suspension for a racist gesture towards HC Donbass Donetsk defenceman Jalen Smereck last week.

Denyskin, a forward for HC Kremenchuk, will serve three games for the match penalty for the incident and has the option to pay a fine of 50,000 Ukrainian hryvnia –roughly $2,386 CAD or $1,870 USD – instead of serving the additional seven games.

The 23-year-old was ejected from the game between the two teams on Sunday after taunting Smereck, who is Black, by mimicking peeling a banana and eating it.

Smereck announced Tuesday he would be taking an indefinite personal leave of absence from hockey.

HC Donbass responded Wednesday by demanding a reconsideration of the ruling.

"$1870 for racism?! For racist actions towards Donbass player @jalen_smereck, Kremenchuk player Andrey Deniskin was disqualified for three matches. Deniskin was also given 10 matches of an additional disqualification or fine $1870," the club wrote on Twitter. "We demand a reconsideration of the decision!"

$1870 for racism?! For racist actions towards Donbass player @jalen_smereck, Kremenchuk player Andrey Deniskin was disqualified for three matches. Deniskin was also given 10 matches of an additional disqualification or fine $1870. We demand a reconsideration of the decision! pic.twitter.com/8Elj4og6Dn — HC Donbass (@hcdonbass) September 29, 2021

The International Ice Hockey Federation could still hand out its own punishment to Denyskin, whose actions they condemned in a statement earlier this week.

"The IIHF condemns in the strongest possible terms the actions of Andri Denyskin," said IIHF president Luc Tardif in a statement on Monday. "There is no place for such a blatantly racist and unsportsmanlike gesture in our sport and in society.

"This a direct assault on the ideals and values of our game, and we will ensure that all necessary ethics violation investigations occur to ensure that this behaviour is sanctioned appropriately."

Update on this disciplinary case from the Ukrainian Hockey League. The Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine has issued a suspension of 3+10 games against Andri Denyskin for his racist gesture.



Full decision (in Ukrainian): https://t.co/sHougLRIIU https://t.co/Zi9YEqBSoO — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) September 29, 2021

Denyskin issued an apology to his Instagram account following the incident, but the post was later deleted.

Smereck, from Detroit, Mich., played 17 games for the Tucson Roadrunners, Arizona's AHL affiliate, in 2020-21.