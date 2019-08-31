Hubert killed in crash during F2 race at Spa

Renault F1 junior Anthoine Hubert (22) has died after sustaining injuries in an accident during the Formula 2 Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hubert -the reigning GP3 Series champion – was involved in a five-car pileup on lap two of the race at Spa-Francorchamps as the mid-pack roared through Eau Rouge and Raidillon.

Hubert’s car appears to be hit by Sauber Junior Team driver Juan Manuel Correa exiting Raidillon corner. Medical tents were set up on track to treat the drivers.

The FIA confirmed that Hubert succumbed to his injuries at 18:35 local time, over an hour after the accident.

Correa was also hospitalised and is described as being in a stable condition. Alesi has been released from the medical centre.