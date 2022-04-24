Jets' Lowry on how to stop MacKinnon: '31 other teams are still trying to figure that out'

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta left Sunday's game against the New York Islanders in the second period with an apparent injury.

The team later ruled him out for the game with a lower-body injury.

Antti Raanta will not return to today’s game due to a lower-body injury. — Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) April 24, 2022

Raanta seemed to be in discomfort following a save and came out of the game shortly after. Raanta stopped 17 of 19 shots before departing Sunday's contest.

In came Pyotr Kochetkov, who made his NHL debut Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. The Hurricanes are already without goaltender Frederik Andersen, who has not played since April 16.

In 26 games so far this season, Raanta is 14-5-4 with a goals-against average of 2.44 and a save percentage of .912.

Following their matchup with the Isles, Carolina will be back in action on Tuesday against the New York Rangers in the World's Most Famous Arena.