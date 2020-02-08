TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported last month on Insider Trading the NHL was investigating the Arizona Coyotes for alleged recruiting violations regarding draft-eligible players.

Sources say it’s believed there are at least 20 incidents of the Arizona Coyotes fitness testing draft eligible players. NHL deputy commissioner, Bill Daly and NHL lawyers are now managing the case. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 8, 2020

Dreger revealed some new information Saturday morning.

Each violation can carry a fine of $250,000 or more. Club management and amateur scouts around the league are anxiously awaiting the outcome and commissioner Bettman’s ruling. No timeline on when a decision will be reached. https://t.co/keNa8N4N27 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 8, 2020

"We are aware of the reports," the Coyotes said in a statement last month. "We have discussed the matter with the NHL and we will have no further comment at this time.”

The Coyotes have one pick in the first three rounds of this year's draft after trading their first-rounder to the New Jersey Devils to acquire Taylor Hall last month and their third-rounder to Colorado for Carl Soderberg last summer.