GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1:05 remaining, to give the Arizona Coyotes their first win with a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

The Coyotes (1-10-1) avoided breaking the franchise record for most losses to start a season, set in 2017-18. The only team with a worse start in NHL history was the 1943-44 New York Rangers, who lost their first 11 and didn’t get their first win until their 16th game.

The lead changes came quick at the end of the third period Saturday. Phil Kessel’s power play goal with 6 minutes to play put the Coyotes on top, then Seattle's Mark Giordano tied the game — just 13 seconds before Crouse's goal.

Shayne Gostisbehere had assists on three of Arizona’s goals, adding to his team-high seven assists and eight points. Antoine Roussel and Travis Boyd also scored for the Coyotes.

Scott Wedgewood, who relieved Karel Vejmelka only 59 seconds into the game after the Kraken scored twice, stopped 27 shots. It was Wedgewood’s first appearance of the season for Arizona.

For the Kraken, Jordan Eberle tallied 15 seconds into the game and Yanni Gourde scored at 59 seconds. Nathan Bastian also scored his first of the season. Philipp Grubauer stopped 17 shots for Seattle.

Roussel's first goal of the season came at 1:33 in the first period — marking the sixth time in NHL history that the first three goals were scored in the first 93 seconds of the game. The last NHL game where each of the first three shots were goals was between Montreal and Florida on Dec. 28, 2007.

Bastian also scored his first of the season, unassisted off an Arizona turnover, to make it 3-1 Seattle just past the midway point of the first. Boyd scored his second of the season 3:12 into the second period, getting the Coyotes back within a goal.

Crouse tied it up 46 seconds into the period off a Johan Larsson pass from behind the net to the mid-slot. Jakob Chychrun also had an assist, his first point of the season.

PICKING IT UP

Eberle’s goal was his fourth in two games; he had a hat trick in the Kraken’s 5-2 victory over Buffalo on Thursday.

