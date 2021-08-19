The Arizona Coyotes will be looking for a new home.

The city of Glendale has chosen not to renew the operating agreement with the team beyond the 2021-22 season, the city announced on Twitter Thursday. The city has informed the National Hockey League that this upcoming season will be the Coyotes' last at the Gila River Arena.

With an increased focus on larger, more impactful events and uses of the city-owned arena, the city of Glendale has chosen to not renew the operating agreement for the Arizona Coyotes beyond the coming 2021-22 season.



(THREAD) pic.twitter.com/JoeBYKbpPN — City of Glendale, AZ (@GlendaleAZ) August 19, 2021

"With an increased focus on larger, more impactful events and uses of the city-owned arena, the city of Glendale has chosen to not renew the operating agreement for the Arizona Coyotes beyond the coming 2021-22 season," the Glendale Twitter account tweeted. "The City has informed the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Arizona Coyotes that the upcoming season will be the team’s last in Gila River Arena. The parties have been operating under a year-to-year agreement for several years."

The Coyotes have played at the arena since the 2003 season.

"We are thankful to the NHL and the Arizona Coyotes for being part of the Glendale community for the past 18 years. The decision not to renew the operating agreement with the Coyotes was not made overnight or in a vacuum," Kevin Phelps, Glendale City Manager, said in a statement. "We carefully weighed input from key stakeholders, our expert economist, our arena management firm, and city council."

The 2021-22 NHL season is set to begin on October 12.