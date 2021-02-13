Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson has been suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety following an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford on Friday.

Arizona’s Johan Larsson has been suspended for two games for an Illegal Check to the Head on St. Louis’ Zach Sanford. https://t.co/pY8MxErM88 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 13, 2021

Larsson, 28, received a two-minute minor for a check to the head during the game. The nine-year veteran recorded his only goal of the season in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Sanford remained in the game following the hit. The 26-year-old has one goal and one assist in 13 games this season.