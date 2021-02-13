Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety following an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford on Friday.

Arizona’s Johan Larsson will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head on St. Louis’ Zach Sanford. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 13, 2021

Larsson, 28, received a two-minute minor for a check to the head during the game. The nine-year veteran recorded his only goal of the season in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Sanford remained in the game following the hit. The 26-year-old has one goal and one assist in 13 games this season.