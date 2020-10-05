Why American NHL teams could have a leg up on Canadian-based teams in free agency

The Arizona Coyotes are shopping the rights to pending unrestricted free agent Taylor Hall, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Sources say the Arizona Coyotes are shopping the rights to Taylor Hall. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 5, 2020

The 28-year-old is currently second on TSN's top 75 free agents.

Hall scored 16 goals and recorded 52 points in 65 games this past season split between the Coyotes and New Jersey Devils. He recorded two goals and six points in nine playoff games as the Coyotes were eliminated in the first round in five games by the Colorado Avalanche.

Hall was traded to the Coyotes on Dec. 16, 2019 along with Blake Speers, in exchange for Kevin Bahl, Nick Merkley, Nate Schnarr, a conditional first-round pick in 2020, and a conditional third-round pick in 2021.

Originally drafted first overall by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall spent six seasons there before being dealt to the Devils in exchange for defenceman Adam Larsson in a one-for-one swap.

Hall won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2018 and was named a First-Team All-Star. He has been to the All-Star game five times.

He is finishing off a seven-year, $42 million deal.

The Calgary-born forward has 218 goals and 563 points in 627 career NHL games. He has four goals and 12 points in 14 career playoff games.