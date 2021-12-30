Perry excited for opportunity with Habs, hungry for another shot at Stanley Cup

The Arizona Coyotes have signed veteran forward Derick Brassard to a one-year deal, it was announced Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

OFFICIAL: We have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year contract, GM Bill Armstrong has announced.



Welcome to Our Pack, Brass!https://t.co/nd3MQQnX3Z — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 30, 2020

The 33-year-old spent last season with the New York Islanders, scoring 10 goals and adding 22 assists for 32 points.

He split the season before with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

"We are very pleased to welcome Derick to our Pack," said general manager Bill Armstrong in a news release. "Derick is an experienced, skilled forward who can play center or wing and contribute offensively. He is also very effective in the face-off circle. We look forward to having him in our lineup this season."