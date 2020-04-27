Basketball brothers LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball are planning to sign with Roc Nation Sports, the sport management company helmed by rap star Jay-Z, LaMelo Ball's manager Jermaine Jackson told ESPN.

"This was a family decision," Jackson told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."

Roc Nation already represents players from the NBA, including Kyrie Irving, Markelle Fultz and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Jackson, who played point guard in the NBA for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006, said Jay-Z is a "master at what he does" and that the brothers had "good vibes" with Roc Nation.

"We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation," Jackson said. "I've known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He's global. It's power beyond power.

"This is something that they are building from the ground up together. They are brothers and they love each other and that's how they roll. It's all love. They don't separate from each other."

Lonzo was in the midst of his third season in the NBA when the league came to a standstill last month due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The 22-year-od is averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7 assists over 56 games with the New Orleans Pelicans, his first season with the organization after spending the previous two with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The youngest, 18-year-old LaMelo, played his high school basketball at Chino Hills in California and is in the mix to go first overall this summer in the 2020 NBA Draft. Jackson says LaMelo is still discussing his options when it comes to signing a shoe deal.

"He's still wide open," said Jackson. "He hasn't signed with anyone. Everyone is kicking in the door. Melo is open to whatever. With this pandemic going on, we don't know what things are going to look like."

LiAngelo, 21, is currently with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.