Jose Bautista's Florida Fire Frogs career is over.

After two games over the weekend in Single-A ball, the 37-year-old slugger has been promoted to the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.

Bautista signed a minor-league deal with the Braves last week. Bautista led off in the opening half of Monday's doubleheader with the Rochester Red Wings.

In two games in Florida, Bautista went 3-for-9 with a double, two runs scored and a pair of walks.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports that Bautista could potentially join the Braves' major-league roster within the next week.

Bautista spent the last 10 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays where he was a six-time All-Star and led the American League in home runs in 2010 and 2011.

He appeared in 157 games a season ago, batting .203 with 23 home runs and 65 runs batted in and an OPS of .674

In 1,676 games over 14 MLB seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Devils Rays, Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Jays, Bautista is a career .250 hitter with 331 HR and 927 RBI and an OPS of .842.