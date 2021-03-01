3 Downs: How likely is it the CFL season starts on time?

The BC Lions announced Monday running backs coach Danny O'Brien is leaving the team after accepting a coaching position at Penn State University.

"We congratulate Danny on a big opportunity for a young coach working his way into the profession," Lions head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell said in a team release. "We wish him well."

O'Brien joined the Lions in 2020 as an offensive assistant before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a quarterback with the Lions in 2019.