Bell Media announced today programming and host details for the three exclusive programs it is producing for Quibi’s curated news and entertainment content, Daily Essentials, launching April 6. From Bell Media’s CTV NEWS and TSN, the short-form, daily, curated content are entitled NEWSDAY BY CTV NEWS, NEWSNIGHT BY CTV NEWS, and SPORTS AM BY TSN. As part of the previously announced partnership – the first of its kind for Quibi in Canada – Bell Media is the exclusive Canadian news and sports news provider for the mobile-first platform.

Backed by the vast network that makes up Canada’s leading news organization, CTV News is producing two Daily Essentials programs, NEWSDAY BY CTV NEWS, hosted by Heather Butts , and NEWSNIGHT BY CTV NEWS, hosted by Reshmi Nair. With new episodes available for streaming on Quibi every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m. ET, every weekday evening by 5 p.m. ET, and weekend mornings by 9 a.m. ET, the daily news program covers important news stories and the biggest headlines of the day, both in Canada and around the world. From politics and business to health and climate change, Butts and Nair deliver timely, digestible updates of the news that matters most.

“Heather and Reshmi are experienced journalists and trusted voices. They will be bringing you the most important stories at the start and end of your day, all through your mobile devices,” said Lis Travers, Executive Producer, NEWSDAY BY CTV NEWS and NEWSNIGHT BY CTV NEWS.

From TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, new episodes of SPORTS AM BY TSN are available for streaming every morning at 6:30 a.m. ET on weekdays, and 9 a.m. ET on weekends. Hosted by TSN’s Lindsay Hamilton during the week and on weekends by Kayla Grey, SPORTS AM BY TSN packs the most buzzed-about and truly essential sports stories from around the world into three-minute daily episodes.

“With an unmatched level of energy, wit, and charisma, Lindsay and Kayla are the perfect hosts to deliver smart and engaging short-form sports content,” said Steve Argintaru, Senior Producer and Showrunner, SPORTS AM BY TSN.

