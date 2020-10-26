Joey Moss, the long-time and much beloved locker room attendant of the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Football Team, died on Monday at the age of 57.

Moss, who was born with Down Syndrome, was a integral part of the Edmonton sports community since 1984, when Wayne Gretzky urged the Oilers to hire Moss to work in their dressing room.

He joined the then-Eskimos club two years later and worked for both teams for decades to come.

"Janet & I are saddened to learn about the passing of Joey Moss,” Gretzky said in a statement on Twitter on Monday evening. “Not only was Joey a fixture in the Edmonton dressing room, he was someone I truly considered a friend. We will miss you Joey and you will always live on through our memories. Our thoughts are with Joey’s loved ones."

