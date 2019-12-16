Johnson: No need for Habs to panic despite losing to league-worst Red Wings

Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin told reporters in Vancouver there is a "good chance" defensive prospect Alexander Romanov will be in Montreal next season.

Marc Bergevin a dit que, après des rencontres en Russie, il y a de bonnes chances que Alexander Romanov vienne à Montréal la saison prochaine.



Marc Bergevin says following meetings in Russia, there is a good chance Alexander Romanov will be in Montreal next season.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 16, 2019

Romanov was selected by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He has four assists in 33 games with CSKA Moscow of the KHL.

Earlier this month, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that Bergevin went to Russia to meet with Romanov and his representatives. The meeting was positive, but no decision had been made on if Romanov would make the jump.

He was named best defenceman at the 2019 World Juniors after recording one goal and eight points as Russia won bronze. He was a part of the CKSA team that won the KHL's Gagarin Cup championship last year.