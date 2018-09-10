Max Pacioretty won't be hitting the open market next summer after all.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Monday in his french language scrum that the team's deal to send their captain to the Vegas Golden Knights was contingent on Pacioretty signing an extension with his new club. The winger had previously stated he was unwilling to negotiate an extension in-season.

Negotiations ongoing today between the Golden Knights and Max Pacioretty's agent Allan Walsh on an extension for the newly acquired winger. Obviously important for the Knights to get it done, they didn't intend to acquire a rental. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 10, 2018

A trade between the Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings fell through in June when Pacioretty declined to sign an extension in Los Angeles. He is entering the final season of his current contract and carries a $4.5 million cap hit, which the Canadiens retained 10 per cent of in the deal with Vegas.

Both Bergevin and Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said Monday that Pacioretty requested last season, though Pacioretty and his agent, Allan Walsh, both denied such accusations last week.

The 29-year-old scored 17 goals and added 20 assists over 64 games with the Habs last season, his 10th year with the team. His season was cut short because of a knee injury he suffered on March 2 against the New York Islanders, but his 17-goal campaign was still a major drop-off from four straight seasons of at least 30 goals and 60 points.

Selected by Montreal in the first round (No. 22 overall) in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, the New Canaan, Conn., native has spent his entire career with the Canadiens.