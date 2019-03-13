NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek's two-game suspension on Wednesday.

Voracek appealed the suspension on Monday, the same day he served the first game of the ban, as the Flyers defeated the Ottawa Senators.

Voracek received the suspension on Sunday for interference on New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk one night earlier. The 29-year-old picked up a five-minute major for interference during Saturday's 5-2 win after appearing to raise his shoulder into Boychuk as the defenceman chased after the puck in the Flyers end.

"While I accept Mr. Voracek's explanation that he thought Mr. Boychuk was going to initiate a check, the video makes it clear that it was Mr. Voracek who initiated the contact," Bettman said in his ruling. "At the hearing it was acknowledged that Mr. Voracek had other options available to him, but instead Mr. Voracek moved into Mr. Boychuk's path by taking a step to the left and driving upwards into Mr. Boychuk.

"The onus was on Mr. Voracek to avoid causing a significant blow to Mr. Boychuk's head. The force was significant enough to cause Mr. Boychuk to require medical attention on the ice and he did not return for the balance of the game. It is worth acknowledging that during his long career in the NHL, Mr. Voracek has maintained a strong character and a clean record with no prior supplemental discipline history. However, that does not absolve Mr. Voracek of the responsibility to play this game in a safe manner in accordance with the applicable rules. Accordingly, the Department of Player Safety's decision to suspend Mr. Voracek is supported."

Bettman wrote that Voracek conceded a one-game suspension would have been accepted without appeal. The request was for two-game suspension to be reduced to one. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 13, 2019

Voracek appeared to respond to the suspension on Twitter Sunday by posting five "crying of laughter" emojis and Flyers head coach Scott Gordon sounded off on the ban on Monday.

Gordon pointed to New Jersey Devils forward Kurtis Gabriel picking up only a one-game suspension for his hit on Philadelphia's Nolan Patrick earlier this month as a reason for his displeasure.

“I’m obviously disappointed,” Gordon said. “In the big picture of things, I think the hit on Patty was more severe, more intention than what Jake was trying to do.

“I think Jake was trying to protect himself. Guy is sprinting down the boards, has no intention of slowing down, sees Jake in front of him, never slows down and Jake’s just not going to stand there and absorb the hit.

“As it was, (Boychuk) started above the top of the hash mark and by the time the contact was on, he ended up below the hash mark. I don’t think there was a lot of force on Jake’s end of it as much as the force of Boychuk going into Jake, pushing him back the other way. Boychuk is a bigger man, so Jake probably received the worst of the hit."

Boychuk did not return to Saturday's game after the hit from Voracek and sat out Monday's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury. He missed the team's practice again on Wednesday.

The Flyers, who sit three points back of the Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot, will return to the ice on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.