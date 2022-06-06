Big Time Football is Back: Canada Hits the Field for the 2022 CFL ON TSN Season

TORONTO (June 6, 2022) – TSN today announced its complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule, featuring exclusive live coverage of every regular season game, all four playoff matchups, and the 109th GREY CUP, live from Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday, Nov. 20. Visit TSN.ca for the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule.

The 2022 CFL season kicks off on Thursday, June 9 with Vernon Adams Jr. and the Montreal Alouettes taking on Bo Levi Mitchell and the Calgary Stampeders beginning at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

