Big Time Football is Back: the 2023 CFL ON TSN Season Kicks Off June 8

TORONTO (June 1, 2023) – TSN today announced its complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule, featuring exclusive live coverage of every regular season game, every playoff game, and the 110th GREY CUP, live from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, Nov. 19. For the complete CFL ON TSN broadcast schedule, visit TSN.ca.

The 2023 CFL season kicks off on Thursday, June 8 with Vernon Adams Jr. and the BC Lions taking on Ka’Deem Carey and the Calgary Stampeders beginning at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, live from McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

