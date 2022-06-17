Nashville Predators chairman Herb Fritch has agreed to sell the majority of his stake in the team to former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, the team announced.

Haslam is expected to become the minority owner of the club over the next few months and will eventually becomes the Predators' majority owner through a multi-phased purchase transaction.

"From the time our ownership group, made up of day one season ticket holders, gathered together in 2007 to purchase and guarantee the franchise's future in Nashville, the goal has been to ensure that stewardship of the team is in strong local hands," said Sean Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Predators and Bridgestone Arena.

"The pending addition of Governor Haslam to the ownership group solidifies that local stewardship for years to come, with the shared philosophy for making SMASHVILLE the most unique sports market in our league and country as our players and coaches compete for the Stanley Cup each season. We are excited and appreciative that he has agreed to join the ownership team."

Fritch began his tenure as chairman of the Preds in Jan. 2019, succeeding Tom Cigarran.