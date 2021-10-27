Maurice on Scheifele and Wheeler: They'll be back when the doctors say they can be

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler has cleared COVID protocols and has rejoined the team according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Wheeler has been in quarantine in Minnesota since Oct. 19 after testing positive for the virus.

Blake Wheeler has cleared COVID protocols and is back with the team today. On the ice in Anaheim today. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 27, 2021

The 35-year-old winger had 15 goals and 46 points in 50 games for the Jets last season. This season Wheeler has an assist over two games.

Wheeler was originally acquired by the Atlanta Thrashers from the Boston Bruins and made the move to Winnipeg along with the team. He has captained the Jets since 2016 after Andrew Ladd was traded to the New York Islanders.