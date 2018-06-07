Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols will be out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury, according to head coach Mike O'Shea.

Nichols was injured in training camp practice Wednesday. The 31-year-old was backpeddling during a passing drill when he fell to the turf without being touched by a teammate.

Nichols needed to be helped off the field by two trainers but was putting some weight on his knee while walking.

“I think Matt’s a pretty positive guy," O'Shea said. "I think he’s pretty fired-up about 4-6 (weeks).”

Other quarterbacks on the Bombers' roster include Alex Ross, Chris Steveler, Bryan Bennett, and Zack Mahoney.

Ross and Streveler split reps behind Nichols in the team's first pre-season game against the Edmonton Eskimos. Ross finished the game 1-8 for eight yards while Streveler finished 10/10 for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Asked if the team will bring in another QB, O'Shea said he suspects GM Kyle Walters is fielding calls but that they are pretty happy with what they have at the position.