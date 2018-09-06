The Columbus Blue Jackets announced multi-year contract extensions for general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, president of hockey operations John Davidson and Bill Zito, who was also promoted from assistant general manager to associate general manager.

Kekalainen was fired by Davidson in February 2013, leaving his role as general manager of Jokerit, a then-Finnish Elite League team. The Blue Jackets have made the playoffs in three of the previous five seasons since, though the team has failed to advance past the first round.

"Under John Davidson's leadership, our club has made great strides over the past six seasons and this long-term commitment speaks to the confidence that our ownership group, led by John P. McConnell, has in his vision for our team," Blue Jackets president Mike Priest said in a team release. "The plan implemented by our hockey operations senior management team is working and we are pleased that these talented and committed individuals will continue to lead our hockey operations efforts for years to come."

Kekalainen has made several impact moves for the franchise in recent seasons, including trading Ryan Johansen to the Nashville Predators for Seth Jones in Jan. 2016 and acquiring Artemi Panarin, who led the team in goals, assists and points last season, in July 2017 for Brandon Saad, among other pieces.

"I was thrilled to join this organization six years ago and my excitement about this franchise and this community is greater today than it was then, so I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue the work we've done in building a winning team for our great fans," Davidson said. "I am also extremely happy to announce contract extensions for Jarmo Kekalainen and Bill Zito. They are very intelligent, hard-working and dedicated individuals that have established an excellent scouting and player development program that has been critically important to our growth and improvement as a hockey club."