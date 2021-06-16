The Toronto Blue Jays activated right-handed relief pitcher Patrick Murphy from the injured list on Wednesday. Left-handed pitcher Travis Bergen was also reinstated from the IL and optioned to Triple-A while right-handed pitcher CJ Edwards (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day IL.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Patrick Murphy reinstated from 60-day IL



🔹 LHP Travis Bergen reinstated from 10-day IL and optioned to Triple-A



🔹 RHP CJ Edwards (left oblique strain) placed on 10-day IL pic.twitter.com/wuWptSEp2M — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 16, 2021

The 26-year-old Murphy, who was selected in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft by Toronto, has not played this season due to a shoulder injury.

Murphy made all four of his career Major League appearances with the Blue Jays in 2020, throwing six innings with a 1.50 ERA.

Edwards, 29, has made seven appearances with the Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves this season, sporting an 11.12 ERA.

Bergen, 27, has made two relief appearances for the Jays in 2021.