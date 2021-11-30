Lidge on picking Gausman over Ray: ‘If Jays chose wrong, it’s going to come back and bite them’

The Toronto Blue Jays released infielder Breyvic Valera and assigned right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson to Triple-A Buffalo after he cleared waivers Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old hit .253 with one home run and 15 RBIs over 39 games in 2021, his first full season with the Blue Jays.

He played five games with the Jays in 2019 after being picked up from the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays also announced that "all remaining unsigned players on our 40-man roster have been tendered contracts for 2022."