The Toronto Blue Jays have designated first baseman and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach after just two games with club.

The 27-year-old Vogelbach was acquired in a trade from the Seattle Mariners last week. He played in two games with Toronto where he recorded no hits and one walk in five plate appearances.

The Blue Jays were active during Monday's trade deadline with the acquisition of several players, which didn't leave much room for Vogelbach on the team's 40-man roster.

Left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray and infielder Jonathan Villar were a couple of players acquired on Monday and have officially reported to the club and they will be active for the team's next game on Tuesday.

Right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack has been optioned to the club’s alternate training site and added to the taxi squad.

Infielder Brandon Drury and right-handed pitcher Sam Gaviglio were also designated for assignment by the club.