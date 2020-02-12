LAS VEGAS — St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong says defenceman Jay Bouwmeester is "doing well" and undergoing a battery of tests in hospital at the UCI Irvine Medical Centre in Anaheim to determine what caused the cardiac episode he suffered during the first period of Tuesday's game against the Ducks.

Armstrong added that Bouwmeester needed a defibrillator to "revive him."

The 36-year-old crumpled over during a break in play with 7:50 left in the first period after completing a long shift.

Teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo immediately called for help. After a couple of minutes, Bouwmeester was taken out on a stretcher through a tunnel next to the Blues bench and transported to a hospital.

Armstrong said after the game that Bouwmeester was awake, alert and moving his arms and legs as he was transported to a hospital. He remained in the hospital overnight and underwent further tests

Bouwmeester’s father was at the game as part of the team's annual Dads Trip. He went with his son to the hospital while teammates and their fathers remained at the arena awaiting updates.

Ducks and Blues players gathered to see what was wrong before Bouwmeester was taken away. Both teams then went to their dressing rooms, and the game was called off a few minutes later.

Bouwmeester was skating in his 57th game this season, the 1,241st of his NHL career. He skated 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and had logged 5:34 of ice time in the game.

The Blues signed the veteran defenceman to a $3.25 million, one-year deal for this season.

Bouwmeester held one of the longest ironman streaks in NHL history with 737 consecutive regular season games played until a lower-body injury in 2014. He missed time in 2015-16 with a concussion, and a hip injury ended his 2017-18 season.

- With files from The Associated Press