TAMPA, Fla. — Bo Bichette hit two home runs and Trent Thornton pitched three scoreless innings as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-0 in pre-season action on Wednesday.

Bichette belted solo shots in the second and fifth innings, while Teoscar Hernandez added a two-run blast in the third.

Marcus Semien also had an RBI single.

Thornton gave up three hits, struck out three and walked one in the start.

Simeon Woods Richardson pitched the next three innings for Toronto before A.J. Cole, Anthony Castro and Jackson Rees worked one inning apiece to complete the shutout.

The same two teams will meet in the season opener on April 1 in New York.

The Blue Jays (14-8-1) host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.