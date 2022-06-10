Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was sidelined Friday in the team's 30-27 season opening win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Mitchell, who finished the game with 199 yards, one touchdown and an interception, came up limping in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Second-year QB Jake Maier was forced into action and engineered a late, fourth-quarter drive that planted the Stampeders in Alouettes' territory. Rene Paredes capped off that drive with a 38-yard field goal to win the game.

Mitchell, 32, has had injury issues in the past. The team did not immediately offer an update on his status after the game.