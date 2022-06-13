Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was out of his walking boot and on the field going through drills Monday, TSN's Salim Valji reports.

Mitchell was injured in Calgary's season-opening 30-27 victory over the Montreal Alouettes last week, rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter.

Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson said last week he expected the two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player to be back in time for their Week 2 matchup with the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton Saturday evening.

Mitchell finished the game with 199 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception before being relieved by Jake Maier.

This is the 32-year-old's 10th CFL season since entering the league back in 2012 out of Eastern Washington.