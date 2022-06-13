1h ago
Stamps' Mitchell (ankle) out of walking boot
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was out of his walking boot and on the field going through drills Monday morning, reports TSN's Salim Valji.
TSN.ca Staff
CFL: Alouettes 27, Stampeders 30
Mitchell was injured in Calgary's season-opening 30-27 victory over the Montreal Alouettes last week, rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter.
Calgary Stampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell is out of his walking boot & on the field going through drills this morning @CFLonTSN— Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) June 13, 2022
Stamps head coach Dave Dickenson said last week he expected the two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player to be back in time for their Week 2 matchup with the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton Saturday evening.
Mitchell finished the game with 199 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception before being relieved by Jake Maier.
This is the 32-year-old's 10th CFL season since entering the league back in 2012 out of Eastern Washington.