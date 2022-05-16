42m ago
Canadians on Tour: Connors, Hadwin and Hughes set for PGA Championship
Three Canadians are set to participate in the PGA Championship beginning this Thursday at Southern Hills. Bob Weeks has more with his weekly Canadians on Tour roundup.
By Bob Weeks
Last Week: It was a quiet week for Canadians on the world’s tours. Adam Svensson and Michael Gligic played the weekend at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing well down the leaderboard.
Mike Weir (T40) and Stephen Ames (T45) had middle-of-the-pack finishes at the first major of
the season on PGA Tour Champions, while Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Maddie Szeryk missed the cut at the LPGA Tour top.
This week:
PGA Tour
PGA Championship
At Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.
Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes
Best Canadian finish: Mike Weir, sixth (2006).
Official World Golf Ranking
Corey Conners 32
Mackenzie Hughes 69
Adam Hadwin 107
Adam Svensson 189
Taylor Pendrith 222
Nick Taylor 243
Roger Sloan 305
Aaron Cockerill 310
Korn Ferry Tour
Advent Health Championship
At Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City
Canadians in the field: Albin Choi, Stuart Macdonald
DP World Tour
No tournament
LPGA Tour
No tournament
PGA Tour Champions
No tournament