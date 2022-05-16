Canadians on Tour: Connors, Hadwin and Hughes set for PGA Championship Three Canadians are set to participate in the PGA Championship beginning this Thursday at Southern Hills. Bob Weeks has more with his weekly Canadians on Tour roundup.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Last Week: It was a quiet week for Canadians on the world’s tours. Adam Svensson and Michael Gligic played the weekend at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing well down the leaderboard.

Mike Weir (T40) and Stephen Ames (T45) had middle-of-the-pack finishes at the first major of

the season on PGA Tour Champions, while Maude-Aimee Leblanc and Maddie Szeryk missed the cut at the LPGA Tour top.

This week:

PGA Tour

PGA Championship

At Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

Canadians in the field: Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes

Best Canadian finish: Mike Weir, sixth (2006).

Official World Golf Ranking

Corey Conners 32

Mackenzie Hughes 69

Adam Hadwin 107

Adam Svensson 189

Taylor Pendrith 222

Nick Taylor 243

Roger Sloan 305

Aaron Cockerill 310

Korn Ferry Tour

Advent Health Championship

At Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City

Canadians in the field: Albin Choi, Stuart Macdonald

DP World Tour

No tournament

LPGA Tour

No tournament

PGA Tour Champions

No tournament