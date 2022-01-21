Should Hathaway be suspended for hit from behind on Marchand?

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand will miss Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets due to an upper-body injury.

Marchand left Thursday's win over the Washington Capitals with the injury. The winger was hit hard into the boards by Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway in the second period and looked to be in discomfort on the bench before leaving.

Coach Cassidy says Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh are out for tomorrow’s #NHLBruins matchup vs. Winnipeg. pic.twitter.com/NoTx8SffeA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2022

The 33-year-old has scored 20 goals and 23 assists over 31 games this season, his 13th in Boston.

The Bruins will also be without forward Anton Blidh, head coach Bruce Cassidy said.