St. Louis Blues forward Oscar Sundqvist will have a hearing Thursday for boarding Boston Bruins defenceman Matt Grzelcyk in the first period of Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The hit occurred behind the Bruins net with just over two minutes remaining in the first period, when Grzelcyk attempted to play the puck around the boards. He was hit face-first into the glass by Sundqvist, who received a two-minute penalty for boarding.

Grzelcyk, who needed help leaving the ice, was taken to a hospital for further evaluation after the hit. No further update was provided by head coach Bruce Cassidy post-game.

Bruins forward David Backes said after his team's 3-2 overtime loss on Wednesday that he was expecting Sundqvist to face further discipline.

“I don’t think that’s a hit we want in our game," Backes said. "It’s from behind, elevated, into his head, into the glass. If that’s a two-minute penalty, I think there’s going to be a shortage of defensemen in this series by the end of it.

"That’s in somebody else’s hands. That’s something I think if I’m making that hit, I’m probably watching from the bleachers for a few, but we’ll see what happens with their player."

Game 3 of the series will take place Saturday in St. Louis.